Victim of deadly I-83 crash identified

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — State Police have identified the woman who died in a crash on I-83 in Dauphin County last week. It happened just before midnight on May 31st. Nadia Roriquez, 19, of Harrisburg, was killed after her car struck the concrete barrier on I-83 southbound near mile marker 46.9. The vehicle then struck the guide rail, causing it to overturn.

Rodriquez was deceased when troopers arrived. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.