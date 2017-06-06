× AG: 25 drug dealers charged in Harrisburg

Office of Attorney General’s Mobile Street Crimes Unit responds to request from local law enforcement

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, working with numerous state and local law enforcement agencies, today announced criminal charges against 25 individuals for selling drugs in Harrisburg and communities nearby. These persons were charged with delivery of heroin and crack cocaine, among other drug-related offenses.

Throughout a 7-month investigation, members of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Mobile Street Crimes Unit (MSCU) made controlled purchases of illegal drugs from dealers. Agents seized heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, ecstasy and other drugs, in addition to 17 firearms and more than $18,000 in cash.

“These dealers are peddling heroin and cocaine and infecting the Harrisburg community,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “They undermine the quality of life in every neighborhood. I pledged to get this poison out of our communities and hold criminals accountable. The community of Harrisburg and local police asked for our help, and we heard them loud and clear.”

The arrests were the result of a lengthy investigation by the MSCU and many cooperating agencies, including Harrisburg Police, Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Dauphin County Probation and Parole, Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole, Dauphin County Drug Task Force, Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, Middletown Police, Susquehanna Township Police, Lower Paxton Township Police and Steelton Police.

Earlier this morning, Attorney General Shapiro accompanied agents with the Office of Attorney General’s Special Operations Group on two house raids in connection with this operation. At the first house, in Harrisburg, agents made two arrests and seized $2900 and 9 grams of cocaine. At the second house, also in Harrisburg, agents made one arrest, and also found four young children present in the home. The investigation is ongoing. (See photo below.)

“These arrests today are a strong example of law enforcement cooperation,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “We extend our gratitude and thanks to Harrisburg police, the Dauphin County DA’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and every local department and agency that assisted us in our joint efforts to get these drug dealers off our streets.”

The following defendants are charged with drug-related offenses:

Anton Bland, 41, of 525 S 2 nd Street in Steelton

Street in Steelton James Carr, 28, of 1422 State Street in Harrisburg

Kurt Cheatham, 36, of 2328 Luce Street in Harrisburg

Shawn Davenport, 30, of 142 Balm Street in Harrisburg

Matthew Depasquale, 35, of 101 Greenbriar Drive in Marysville

Kevin Ellison, 40, of 363 N Union Street in Middletown

Robert Fleming, 32, of 2244 N 7 th Street in Harrisburg

Street in Harrisburg Eric Henry, 26, of 3012 Derry Street in Harrisburg

Kaseem Ingram, 27, of 1934 Chestnut Street in Harrisburg

Jaleel Jackson, 21, of 2311 Ionoff Road in Harrisburg

Bobby Johnson, 39, of 240 South 13 th Street in Harrisburg

Street in Harrisburg Anthony Maldonado, 27, of 100 Evergreen Street in Harrisburg

Emerson Miller, 31, of 264 Briggs Street in Harrisburg

Tristan Nicholsan, 32, of 407 Redbud Court in Harrisburg

Kevin Payne, 54, of 155 Royal Terrace in Harrisburg

James Pierce, 30, of 2012 N 4 th Street in Harrisburg

Street in Harrisburg Robert Roberts, 54, of 1105 4 th Avenue in Steelton

Avenue in Steelton Jeffrey Simpson, 27, of 1828 North Street in Harrisburg

Dwayne Tennant, 56, of 1708 N 2 nd Street in Harrisburg

Street in Harrisburg Orlando Twyford, 55, of 2128 Susquehanna Street in Harrisburg

Lavar Williams, 28, of 1159 Derry Street in Harrisburg

Corday Willis, 24, of 1706 State Street in Harrisburg

Andrew Wood, 43, of 237 Maclay Street in Harrisburg

Kenyatta Wright, 25, of 1819 Whitehall Street in Harrisburg

Antoine Yeiser, 27, of 623 Camp Street in Harrisburg

All defendants taken into custody June 6, 2017 will be preliminarily arraigned before Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge Barbara Pianka and will be prosecuted by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: Office of the Attorney General