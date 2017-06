× Breaking: Paris police at incident at Notre Dame cathedral

PARIS, FRANCE– Police are on the scene of an incident at Notre Dame cathedral.

Sky News is reporting that a police source says a man attacked an officer with a hammer and was shot and injured by police.

They are currently warning the public to stay away.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Reuters: Police source says a man attacked an officer with a hammer and was shot and injured by police — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) June 6, 2017

PANIC IN PARIS: Police rush to Notre Dame cathedral https://t.co/ZCwe3oy1mG — Fox News Alert (@foxnewsalert) June 6, 2017