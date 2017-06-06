Three dead in ‘suspicious’ fatal house fire in Lancaster County

Posted 4:02 AM, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:19AM, June 6, 2017

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a murder scene and house fire.

The blaze broke out just before 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Village Road.

There are three confirmed fatalities, a mother and two children and one dog. The victims were found with gunshot wounds in a bedroom.

The Fire Chief says the the fire is suspicious.

This is a breaking news story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

 