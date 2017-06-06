Three dead in ‘suspicious’ fatal house fire in Lancaster County
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a murder scene and house fire.
The blaze broke out just before 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Village Road.
There are three confirmed fatalities, a mother and two children and one dog. The victims were found with gunshot wounds in a bedroom.
The Fire Chief says the the fire is suspicious.
This is a breaking news story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.
39.957416 -76.189966