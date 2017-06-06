× Cumberland County Archives offer thousands of naturalization documents for viewing

CARLISLE, Cumberland County — The Cumberland County archives are listing and imaging thousands of naturalization documents for online access to mark Naturalization Day on June 16 at the Old Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Carlisle.

The documents date from 1795 to the early 1900s, and include Declarations of Intent, naturalization petitions and court orders. Scanned as part of a preservation strategy, the online availability will be an important resource for historians, genealogists, and researchers. The inventory list can be sorted by name, date, and country of origin.

To view these documents and other early Cumberland County records, visit the Cumberland County Archives website.