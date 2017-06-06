Skeletal remains ID’d as missing Harrisburg man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Investigators announced Tuesday the skeletal remains which were found near Newville in December 2016 have been identified as a missing Harrisburg man.

David Martin, 41, was last seen in March 2015 leaving a bar along Herr Street. So far, authorities have been unable to determine what caused Martin’s death.

During a news conference, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said dental records helped investigators identify the remains as those of Martin.

His remains were discovered by hunters in the area of Ridge and Centerville Roads near Newville on December 3.

Anyone with information on Martin’s disappearance is asked to call Harrisburg City Police.