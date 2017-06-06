× Former McConnellsburg basketball coach indicted on child pornography charges

McCONNELLSBURG, Fulton County — A former basketball coach and athletic director at McConnellsburg High School was indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges on May 31, according to a press release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office.

Dane Robert Pollock, 33, of McConnellsburg, was indicted for sexual exploitation of children involving the production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that Pollock took sexually explicit, nude photos and videos of at least one female student under the age of 18 in 2016.

Pollock was arraigned by U.S. Magistrate Martin C. Carlson on June 1. He will be detained until his trial date on August 7.