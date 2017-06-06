FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

Posted 10:25 AM, June 6, 2017, by

Today’s Job of the Day:

Graham Packaging

York, PA

Maintenance Electrician

7pm-7am

$22.94/hr. to start

Temp-to-Hire

York – 717-843-0031

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs.
Related stories