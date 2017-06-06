× FOX43 Sports Poll: Are this year’s Warriors better than the 1996 Chicago Bulls?

Golden State’s 132-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals Sunday night gave the Warriors a commanding 2-0 series lead and boosted their record in the playoffs to 14-0.

With an imposing lineup that features All-Stars Steph Curry, Kevan Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, Golden State has some sports commentators wondering if the Warriors are the best NBA team of all time.

A segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter compares this year’s Warriors squad to the 1996 Chicago Bulls, which some call the greatest NBA team ever. With the superstar tandem of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the ’96 Bulls won their fourth title in six seasons and posted a combined regular-season and playoff record of 87-10, which is the best combined winning percentage in NBA history.

What do you think? Are this year’s Warriors the best NBA team ever, or do the Jordan-Pippen Bulls still reign supreme?

