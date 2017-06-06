× Gov. Wolf announces investments to improve nine airports

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Nine airports will make safety upgrades and expand operation opportunities with the assistance of $10 million in state investments, Gov. Tom Wolf announce today.

“Maintaining and expanding opportunities in our transportation system includes the more than 400 airports in our state,” Governor Wolf said. “Hundreds of thousands of jobs are supported by aviation in Pennsylvania and these investments will help them operate safely, expand to meet demands, or attract more growth.”

The funds are administered by PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, which is a capital budget grant program funded with bonds. The program complements the state Multimodal Fund, which dedicates $6 million to aviation in this fiscal year alone. The fund was created by Act 89, a far-reaching transportation funding program that clears the way for significant investments in all transportation modes.

Here is a list of approved aviation projects under the programs with the state share:

Allegheny County: Allegheny County Airport — $112,000 in state funding for a total project cost of $224,000 to rehabilitate an equipment storage building.

Clinton County: William T. Piper Memorial Airport — $250,000 of state funds for a total project of $500,000 invested to complete improvements to existing hangars.

Dauphin County: Harrisburg International Airport — $1,150,000 of state funds for a total of $2,300,000 to construct a skybridge walkway.

Indiana County: Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport — $337,500 of state funds for a total project cost of $450,000 to reseal and remark airfield pavement.

Lancaster County: Lancaster Airport — $500,000 of state funds for a total project cost of $1,000,000 to construct new hangers and $502,319 of state funds for a total project cost of $1,004,638 to renovate and expand terminal.

Lehigh County: Lehigh Valley International Airport — $6,060,681 of state funds for a total project cost of $12,121,362 to develop general aviation hangers.

Luzerne County: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport — $412,500 of state funds for a total project cost of $825,000 to relocate the TSA checkpoint.

Lycoming County: Williamsport Regional Airport — $350,000 of state funds for a total project cost of $700,000 to relocate their airport fuel farm.

Northampton County: Braden Airpark — $325,000 of state funds for a total project cost of $650,000 to construct a general aviation terminal.