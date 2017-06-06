Humidity falls Tuesday, with passing afternoon showers

COOL WITH SHOWERS: A system stalls over the region, keeping plenty of clouds and showers in place for Tuesday. It’s a damp and humid start to the day, with an isolated shower and foggy/hazy spots. After some sun to start the day, clouds quickly thicken around the midday hours. On and off showers are expected through the afternoon. The humidity does lower through the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s lower 70s with limited breaks of sunshine. The overnight period is partly clear with a couple passing showers. It’s a cooler night with light winds. Expect lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

SHOWER CHANCES FADE: The middle to end of the workweek slowly dries, and shower chances decrease each day. The humidity is more comfortable as well through this stretch. Wednesday brings partly sunny skies. A few light showers are still likely too. Expect temperatures in the 60s once again. A little more sun sneaks out Thursday, but a couple showers still remain. Temperatures reach the lower 70s for many. By Friday, skies are partly cloudy. There’s still the chance for a stray shower or two. Temperatures are higher, reaching the middle to upper 70s.

WEEKEND WARMING: The weekend looks warmer and sunnier too. Temperatures jump into the lower to middle 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. The humidity increases a touch. We’re watching the chance for an isolated thunderstorm, but for now, conditions are leaning dry for most. Sunday should bring a good amount of sunshine too. Readings are even hotter, with temperatures pushing 90 degrees for many spots. Monday the heat and humidity continues. Expect plenty of hazy sunshine, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!