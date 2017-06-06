× Kaplan guilty in sexual abuse of ‘gifted’ girls case

DOYLESTOWN, Pa — Lee Kaplan, the man accused accused of sexually assaulting six girls from the same family that were ‘gifted’ to him has been found guilty, according to FOX 29.

Kaplan faced numerous charges of rape and sexual assault.

Last June, police found 12 girls — ages six months to 18 years — living with Lee Kaplan in Feasterville.

According to prosecutors, Savilla and Daniel Stoltzfus gifted several of their daughters to Kaplan after he helped the family out financially. Kaplan married the Stoltzfus’ oldest daughter who was 14 years old at the time, raped her on several occassions and fathered two children with her.

Kaplan said the mother of his children is his wife, and he didn’t touch the others.

The parents of that girl — now 18 — are awaiting sentencing on child endangerment convictions.