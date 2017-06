× Lancaster man charged with indecent exposure

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Lancaster man was charged with indecent exposure at a convenience store on Harrisburg Pike.

Manheim Township police say Khidhar M. Kantamanto, 22, exposed his genitals to a female employee of the A-Plus mini market on the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike at 4:17 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.