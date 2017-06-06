Man arrested in Harrisburg after domestic violence call

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg City Police were called to a domestic violence situation early Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of North 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with injuries to her face. According to the victim, Carden broke into her room, hit her, and held her at gunpoint. He has been charged with aggravated assault, burglary, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and weapons violations. Carden was arrested and arraigned Tuesday morning, and denied bail.