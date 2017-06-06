Olivia’s cooks up T-bone Puttanesca

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

T-bone Puttanesca

Puttanesca sauce:

4 lg cloves garlic chopped

1 pint heirloom cherry tomatoes cut in half

1/4 cup E.V.O.O.

4 anchovies filets chopped

4 tbsp fresh basil chopped

2 tbsp capers (drained)

1/2 tsp Thai peppers crushed

1 tsp dried Greek Oregano

2 cups peeled & chopped tomatoes (Italy)

1/2 cup kalamata olives pitted & halved

3 tbsp fresh flat leave Italian parsley chopped

2 tbsp grated Romano cheese

Pinch black pepper

1/2 tsp brown sugar

In a sauté pan heat E.V.O.O. Add garlic, sauté until translucent. Add the remaining ingredients. Simmer sauce over med-low heat until thickened.

Cocktails

Blueberry ginger tea chiller

3 olives Blueberry vodka

Ginger liqueur

Brewed unsweetened iced tea

Fresh blueberries

Fresh mint

Fresh lemon wedges

Shake all ingredients w ice. Garnish w mint and lemon wheels. Enjoy!

Rose Petal Gin Fizz

Hendricks gin

Fresh lime wedges

Rose petal simple syrup

Shake all ingredients over ice, garnish w fresh rose petals. Enjoy!!

T-Bone steaks donated by: http://stoneypointfarmmarket.com