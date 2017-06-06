Olivia’s cooks up T-bone Puttanesca

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
T-bone Puttanesca
Puttanesca sauce:
4 lg cloves garlic chopped
1 pint heirloom cherry tomatoes cut in half
1/4 cup E.V.O.O.
4 anchovies filets chopped
4 tbsp fresh basil chopped
2 tbsp capers (drained)
1/2 tsp Thai peppers crushed
1 tsp dried Greek Oregano
2 cups peeled & chopped tomatoes (Italy)
1/2 cup kalamata olives pitted & halved
3 tbsp fresh flat leave Italian parsley chopped
2 tbsp grated Romano cheese
Pinch black pepper
1/2 tsp brown sugar
In a sauté pan heat E.V.O.O. Add garlic, sauté until translucent. Add the remaining ingredients. Simmer sauce over med-low heat until thickened.
Cocktails
Blueberry ginger tea chiller
3 olives Blueberry vodka
Ginger liqueur
Brewed unsweetened iced tea
Fresh blueberries
Fresh mint
Fresh lemon wedges
Shake all ingredients w ice. Garnish w mint and lemon wheels. Enjoy!
Rose Petal Gin Fizz
Hendricks gin
Fresh lime wedges
Rose petal simple syrup
Shake all ingredients over ice, garnish w fresh rose petals. Enjoy!!
T-Bone steaks donated by: http://stoneypointfarmmarket.com