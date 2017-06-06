Police: 10 arrested for stealing copper wire from Chambersburg Borough

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Ten people were arrested Saturday after they were caught stealing over $20,000 worth of copper wire from the Chambersburg Borough Service Center, according to police reports.

Victor Pacheci,36, Michael Morilla,19, Israel Amadeo, 20, Raphael Herrera, 21, Tyreik Anderson,19, Robert Nieves, 40, Mario Ramirez, 25, Kareen Archibald,18, Sor Perez, 36, and David Figueroa, 45, all from Bronx, New York, are each charged with burglary, conspiracy and theft by unlawful taking. All ten were arraigned and taken to Franklin County Prison in lieu of $750,000 each.

Chambersburg police were dispatched to the Borough Service Center located along the first block of South Franklin Street for a reported burglary around 4:47 a.m. Saturday. A witness told police that several people were loading several spools of copper wire into a Penske box truck after cutting the chain link fence at the facility.

The group fled before officers arrived after they were confronted by a concerned citizen. Police say the suspects were followed to a location where they fled from the box truck, leaving it unattended.

All ten suspects were found inside a residence along the 600 block of Heintzelman Avenue where they were subsequently arrested.

Police recovered over $20,000 worth of copper wire which was reported stolen from the service center.

Good work #Chambersburg @ChambersburgPD protecting the valuable assets owned by the citizens of our community. https://t.co/LlmDBLczKl — Jeffrey Stonehill (@JeffStonehill) June 4, 2017