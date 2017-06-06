× Police: Man shot during burglary in Lancaster released from hospital

LANCASTER, Pa.–A man who police say was shot during a burglary in Lancaster city early Sunday has been released from the hospital.

William L. Stewart, 49, is charged with burglary, simple assault and criminal mischief. He was released from the hospital on Monday and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to police.

Officers responded to a home along the 600 block of Marietta Venue around 2:35 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Stewart was found inside a residence with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his chest, according to police reports.

Investigators spoke with the homeowner who related he was asleep upstairs when he awoke to the sound of his front door being kicked in and his wife screaming downstairs. The resident told investigators that he grabbed his gun and ran to protect his wife. When he got downstairs, he said Stewart began to advance at him with a piece of wood. That’s when the resident fired a shot at Stewart, hitting him one time in the chest, according to police reports. Stewart collapsed and the man’s wife called 911 to report the incident.

Authorities say Stewart was not known to the residents and did not have any reason to be in their home.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

