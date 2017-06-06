× Police seek credit card theft suspect

EAST PENNSBORO TWP., Cumberland County, Pa. — Police need help finding the suspect in this surveuillance picture. The man is a suspect in the theft of credit cards. The cards were taken while the victim was visiting a local park in East Pennsboro Twp. on May 9, 2017 at about 5:30 pm.. The victim discovered that two of her credit cards were taken from her vehicle and were used within about twenty minutes of the discovery. They were charged with over $1,600. The suspect used the stolen credit cards at the Weis Market and Giant Food store in Hampden Twp. about two miles from the park. East Pennsboro Twp. Police need help identifying the male suspect. Contact East Pennsboro Twp. Police Dept. at 732-3633 ext. 1608.