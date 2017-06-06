× Police seek help in identifying theft suspect

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in a theft from a motor vehicle last Friday.

North Middletown Township police say the suspect is a 5-foot, 10-inch, 180-pound black male, approximately 41 years old, with a tattoo on his right arm. He allegedly entered a vehicle parked at North Middleton Park on the 1700 block of Waggoners Gap Road in Carlisle, stealing credit cards and a black Ruger LCP/.380 caliber handgun. He later used the credit cards to purchase items at several stores in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact North Middleton Township police at (717)243-7910.