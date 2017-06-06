× Route 225 in Dauphin County to close for nearly a month due to construction

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Route 225 is scheduled to close to all traffic starting early Thursday morning, June 8.

The closure, north of Elizabethville in Washington Township, is necessary so that PennDOT maintenance crews can safely excavate and install a large 84-inch diameter concrete drainage pipe underneath the highway.

A signed detour will direct traffic around the road closure by way of Route 209, South Crossroads Road, and Route 25.

Nearly 3,200 vehicles travel this portion of Route 225 on a daily basis.

Motorists should allow additional time in their travel plans in order to avoid delays.

The installation of the pipe, along with construction of its headwalls, should be completed by early-to-mid July.