× Scott Wagner thanks HBO comedian John Oliver for skewering him on ‘Last Week Tonight’

If you think Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner is upset by the blistering criticism he received from John Oliver on the comedian’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight,” you’re wrong.

Wagner seems to be thrilled by the free publicity.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Wagner, the state senator from York County and Republican candidate for governor, thanked Oliver for “putting my name and picture on national TV.”

In a post introducing the video, Wagner said Oliver’s segment “is probably worth a million dollars in free advertising for our campaign.”

In the “Last Week Tonight” segment, Oliver, clearly not a fan of president Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, praised some of the local leaders who criticized Trump, like Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto.

He contrasted that with a clip of Wagner speaking about climate change at an event in March.

“The earth moves closer to the sun every year,” Wagner said in the clip. “We have more people. You know, humans have warm bodies, so is heat coming off? We’re just going through a lot of change, but I think we are, as a society, doing the best we can.”

Oliver’s reaction?

“I don’t even know where to begin there,” Oliver said on the show. He later referred to Wagner as “an idiot.”

In his Facebook video, Wagner didn’t seem to mind.

“I’m sure all your super liberal viewers got a big laugh at all of us down here in flyover country in Pennsylvania,” Wagner said. “But listen, John, I want to acknowledge, thank you for probably…you helped me save a million dollars in media advertising by putting my picture and my name out on your show.

“Hey, John, thanks. And I want you to have a great day.”