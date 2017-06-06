Summer fun kicks off at Hershey in June

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The summer fun is ready to be had at Hershey!

Now through Labor Day, Hersheypark is open daily. Aside from the rides, games and entertainment, the park has a lot of new food to offer visitors this summer.

For example, the park is serving up waffles in ways you’d never imagine, including turning cornbread waffles into dinner foods with toppings like pulled pork, cheese and cole slaw!

If guests are looking for healthier options, the Overlook Cafe offers quinoa and rice bowls.

Want to jam out this summer?

The Hotel Hershey will have live jazz music performed by local musicians every Friday night until September from 7-10 p.m.

On Saturday, the music will move inside to the Iberian Lounge, where musicians will be playing from 8-11 p.m.

If you’d like to see bigger performances and shows, a number of acts are set to rock Hersheypark Stadium and the Giant Center.

Train will be at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, June 17 with Luke Bryan rocking the stage on Friday, June 23.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! will takeover the Giant Center on Saturday, June 24.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Kaylee Dugan from Hershey Entertainment is stopping by to offer more on these upcoming events.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Hershey Entertainment website here.