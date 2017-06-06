× Thieves break into Halifax home, steal two tattoo guns

HALIFAX, Dauphin County — Thieves broke into a home and made off with two tattoo guns and several other items, according to Halifax police reports.

The break-in and theft occurred between Sunday and Monday in the home, located on the first block of North Fourth Street. In addition to the tattoo guns, the thieves made off with cash, coins, several monster stickers and a white ceramic owl, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Halifax Police Department at (717) 896-3168.