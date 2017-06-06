× Three arrested after Wormleysburg prostitution bust

WORMLEYSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were arrested Monday in Wormleysburg after a joint operation between the West Shore Police Department and the Harrisburg City Police.

Azarria Shonea Simon, 22, Peter Leroy Pennyfeather, 29, and Tony Jerome Thornton Jr., 29, were arrested Monday night after three officers- one undercover, went to the Rodeway Inn on Front Street in Wormleysburg after arranging to meet with a suspected prostitute on backpage.com. Once they arrived at the hotel, the undercover officer called the suspected prostitute, who then told him the room she was in. The officers saw a man walk out of the room and walk to the back end of the hotel, then the undercover officer went in. The officer and Simon agreed to “full service” for $140, according to court documents.

Officers then entered the hotel room to find Simon in the bathroom, smoking crack cocaine. She also had several packets of heroin in the toilet, and admitted to having marijuana with her as well, and that she was prostituting herself to pay for her drug habit, according to the police report.

Officers learned that the man who had been seen exiting the hotel room earlier in the night was Pennyfeather, who was organizing Simon’s meetings with men. He was located outside the hotel, and arrested. It was discovered that Pennyfeather had paid for two rooms at the hotel, both registered in his name. He also admitted to having drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room, according to records.

While police were speaking with Simon, she got a call and text message from Thornton, who was allegedly coming to sell her heroin, according to Simon. Police waited for him to arrive, and when he did, they took him into custody. According to court records, they found a large amount of heroin in his possession, and a digital scale in his vehicle.

Simon has been charged with prostitution, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pennyfeather has been charged with promoting prostitution, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thornton has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication device.

All three are currently in Cumberland County Prison. Pennyfeather and Thornton were arraigned Monday night, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for both next Wednesday. Bail was set for Pennyfeather and Thornton at $25,000.