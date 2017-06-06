× Traffic on Interstate 83 to be diverted for setting overhead bridge beams at Union Deposit Road

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The contractor rebuilding the Union Deposit Road bridge over Interstate 83 plans to divert traffic again on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights this week, June 6-9.

On each of these nights, from 12 midnight to 5 a.m. the next morning, traffic in each direction will be diverted from passing under the bridge and will instead be directed onto the off-ramp and onto the on-ramp back to Interstate 83. This will safely accommodate the setting of bridge beams on a portion of the replacement structure.

The traffic signals at the top of the ramps on Union Deposit Road will be placed on flash, and a flagger will be stationed at the top of each ramp to help control traffic.

This work is part of a bigger overall construction contract to replace three bridges that cross over Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township, Elmerton Avenue, Jonestown Road and Union Deposit Road.

All three new bridges will provide greater lateral under clearance to provide the width necessary to widen Interstate 83 to six lanes.