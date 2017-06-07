2 arrested in West York for prostitution

WEST YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Two women were arrested in West York last month during a sting after officers found the pair on a website that is known for prostitution.

Brandyn Mills, 43, of Lemoyne and Renee Ramp, 30, of Wrightsville are each charged with prostitution. Ramp is also charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested on May 14.

The investigation began after officers responded to Mills and Ramp’s ad on Backpage.com.

During a phone call with the undercover officer on May 13, Mills agreed on a price of $250 for an an hour of her time–which included a happy ending, according to the criminal complaint. At the end of their conversation Mills said “you will not be disappointed,” according to court records.

Mills was arrested the next day at the agreed upon meet up location, along the first block of South Highland Avenue in West York. During her arrest, Mills denied any wrongdoing– claiming she was just there to have a drink. In the front seat of her vehicle, there was a six-pack of beer and several other open cans of alcohol, according to court documents. Investigators also found a large red travel suitcase containing numerous sex toys, lube and condoms. When asked why she traveled with the suitcase, Mills responded “I’m a freak,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Mills’ criminal history revealed she had two prior arrests for prostitution.

That same day–police found Ramp’s ad on the website under the title “Ready & Waiting.” Ramp and an officer agreed on a price of $180 for an hour, where anything was an option, according to the criminal complaint. Ramp told undercover officers she “could really use the money for a Mother’s Day gift,” according to court documents.

Ramp was subsequently arrested after she showed up at the agreed upon location. Officers found several discarded heroin wrappers in a cigarette box and a heroin syringe in Ramp’s purse.

Ramp admitted to posting the ad on the website, and that she frequently has sex for money as a source of income, according to the criminal complaint. Ramp also told police she has a severe heroin addiction and used just minutes prior to her arrival.

A preliminary hearing for both Mills and Ramp is scheduled for August 1.