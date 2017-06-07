× Derry Township Police searching for man who robbed Cocoa Country Inn

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Derry Township Police are investigating a robbery at the Cocoa Country Inn on early Tuesday morning.

According to Derry Township Police, a man entered The Cocoa Country Inn on the 1500 block of East Chocolate Avenue just around midnight on June 6th. The man was seen on surveillance walking into the office and taking a deposit out of the safe and hiding it, before fleeing the area.

The suspect is a white male, who can be seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and sun glasses. He also appears to have facial hair.

Anyone with information on the mans identity is asked to contact Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202.