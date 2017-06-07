Cancer patient facing charges after authorities believe he planned to kill his doctors

CALIFORNIA– A cancer patient is facing charges after authorities say he plotted to kill his doctors.

Yue Chen, the suspect, was a stage 4 cancer patient. Chen, 58, was reported missing by his family in Visalia and when police arrived they found evidence indicating there was something more sinister at work.

An affidavit includes photos of a mask, two loaded handguns with high capacity magazines, and a notebook with directions to his intended victims’ homes and a typed letter.

The beginning reads:

Why Do I Kill: Revenge To tell professional people that you can’t treat people like animals

Law enforcement in at least five cities where the oncologists worked or lived were put on notice that Chen was believed to be an armed homicidal assailant on his way to the Bay Area.

Police stopped Chen’s rental car on Route 101 in San Jose, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Chen has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and is being held without bail.