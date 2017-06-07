Clouds mix with more sunshine and temperatures are back into the 70s

MINIMAL SHOWER CHANCES

Clouds break up slowly this evening. Overnight lows are cool once again in the lower 50s. While there is a very small shower chance for Thursday, there are plenty more dry hours to enjoy. Highs return to the lower and middle 70s. Skies are brighter

Friday. The day is mainly dry except for a stray shower. Temperatures notch up with the added sunshine to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

SUMMERTIME WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

More sunshine and much warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend. Great pool weather. You may have to take cover from a stray thunderstorm or two, otherwise, it is a dry weekend. Humidity begins to rise too. Readings jump well into the 80s for the start of the weekend. By the Sunday, we are flirting with 90 degrees under hazy sunshine. It’s stickier, as the humidity continues to increase, and continues for a few days.

HOT AND HUMID NEXT WEEK

Temperatures soar to the lower 90s on Monday under hazy sunshine. It is hotter Tuesday, and both days, high temperatures will flirt with record numbers. While still hazy, hot and humid Wednesday, more clouds and isolated afternoon thunderstorms knock temps down a tad into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

