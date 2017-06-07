× Dauphin County woman facing charges after pointing rifle at victim during argument

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Dauphin County woman is facing charges after pointing an unloaded gun at a victim during an argument.

Paula Hoover, 58, of Halifax is facing terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On June 2 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Longview Road for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found that Hoover, while intoxicated, pointed an unloaded Marlin model .22 cal long rifle at a victim during the argument.

Hoover claims that the victim had shoved a french fry in her face and she got the rifle and pointed it at him to “teach him a lesson.”

Now, Hoover faces charges.