× Department of Health orders Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center to suspend services

Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy today announced that the department has ordered Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center in Harrisburg to suspend services to patients after a June 5 unannounced monitoring visit found serious deficiencies and violations.

“The health and safety of patients served at any Pennsylvania health care facility is a top priority of the Wolf Administration,” Secretary Murphy said in a press release. “On Monday, Department of Health staff conducted an unannounced monitoring visit to Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center. The department concluded that it was no longer safe for the facility to continue providing medical services to patients. Therefore, I have ordered the facility to suspend all services until such time that it can demonstrate it is safe for women to receive care.”

A February inspection at Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center identified several deficiencies, including record-keeping violations and failing to have a registered nurse on site. While some of the issues have been corrected, such as hiring a registered nurse, the June 5 monitoring visit found additional violations, including expired sterilization and medical supplies.

“Protecting the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is paramount,” Secretary Murphy said. “If you have been a patient of Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center and have questions or concerns about your health, you should speak with a health care provider. You can also contact the department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH for more information.”