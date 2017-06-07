× Gettysburg park officials investigating low-flying helicopter over Devil’s Den area of battlefield

National Park Service law enforcement officials are investigating an incident involving a low-flying helicopter over the battlefield on Sunday.

NPS officials say that at about 10:15 a.m., a helicopter was observed flying over the Devils Den area at a low altitude. Witnesses said the helicopter pilot might have been dropping materials while in flight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NPS law enforcement ranger Dan Holler by email (dan_holler@nps.gov) or by phone (717) 338-4498.