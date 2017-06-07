× Harrisburg man indicted for possession of firearm by a convicted felon

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler alleges that Doncarlos Urrutia, 32, was found to be in possession of a .380 caliber Taurus handgun during a search of his home on May 12, 2017. In his indictment, Brandler says Urrutia is a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The matter was investigated by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, the Harrisburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.