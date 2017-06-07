× Lawmakers discuss bill on cyber charter school funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss a bill that would change funding for cyber charter schools and modify the current public school code.

The legislation puts a limit on the amount of funding unaffiliated cyber schools receive if they are in an area where a school district or intermediate unit is already operating a cyber charter school.

Instead, the funding would either come from per-student funding of the school district or the intermediate program, whichever is higher.

Sponsors of the bill say private cyber schools are taking funding away from the states traditional schools and cyber charter schools contracted through school districts.

Representatives Mike Sturla and Steve McCarter will hold a press conference to discuss the bill at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Media Center.