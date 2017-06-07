× Letterkenny Munitions Center welcomes Lt. Col. Jeffrey Ignatowski as new commanding officer

CHAMBERSBURG — Lt. Col. Jeffrey J. Ignatowski was welcomed as the new commanding officer of Letterkenny Munitions Center during a Change of Command ceremony on Wednesday.

Ignatowski replaces Lt. Col. Trenton J. Conner, who relinquished command after two years. For his next assignment, Connor will attend the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle.

“I am enormously overwhelmed with pride and humbled to have been given this opportunity to lead this tremendous organization,” said Ignatowski in his welcoming remarks. “This is a huge legacy to nurture and know it is not forgotten.”

Prior to his new assignment, Ignatowski spent the previous two years in the 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne), 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) as the command’s Support Operation Officer, supporting operations in the Middle East and Africa. Ignatowski is a native of Franklin, Wisconsin. He was commissioned through Reserve Officer Training Corps upon graduation from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Quality and Performance Engineering Management in May 2000.

Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1941 as an ammunition and general supply storage depot. In 1961, its Directorate of Ammunition Operations began supporting Army air defense missiles and Air Force intercept missiles. In 1999, the Directorate of Ammunition Operations was renamed the Letterkenny Munitions Center under command and control of the Crane Army Ammunition Activity. LEMC is a tenant on Letterkenny Army Depot. LEMC occupies approximately 16,000 of the depot’s acreage.