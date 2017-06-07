× Madison Mill recalls child safety gates due to strangulation hazard

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Madison Mill is recalling approximately 25,180 foldaway expandable child safety gates due to a risk of strangulation, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The hardwood gates have a v-shaped opening along the top. The opening poses the potential for entrapment and strangulation for young children. There is also the risk that children could crawl through the bottom of the gates, allowing them access to restricted areas like stairs.

Madison Mill is recalling two models of the gates. Model 23 expands to three feet, while Model 25 expands to five feet. Consumers can return the gates for a refund.

For more information, contact Madison Mill at 877-220-4705 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or visit its website.