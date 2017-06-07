× Mechanicsburg man arrested for stalking, harassing acquaintance

MECHANICSBURG — A 40-year-old Mechanicsburg man was arrested by Upper Allen Township police on stalking and harassment charges after police say he continued to contact a victim against their wishes.

According to the arrest report, a victim contacted police in February 2017, reporting that Toan Nguyen, an acquaintance of the victim, was continually contacting them against their wishes. Police told Nguyen to cease all communication with the victim at their request. He continued to harass the victim and increased the threats made, so police filed charges against him in March 2017.

On Tuesday, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nguyen and the charges were waived to the Court of Common Pleas.