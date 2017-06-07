× More than 400 vehicles seized by law enforcement available at upcoming commonwealth auction

GRANTVILLE, Dauphin County — If you’re looking for a new ride, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania might be able to hook you up.

The public is encouraged to attend the commonwealth’s third vehicle auction of 2017 on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. This auction will be held at Manheim Keystone Auto Auction, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville, Dauphin County and will feature 400-plus vehicles, including vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies.

Seized vehicles include: 2010 Jeep Liberty, 2008 BMW 335xi, 2008 Yamaha YZFR600, 2007 Infiniti G35, 2007Kawasaki ZX6R, 2006 BMW 530xi, 2006 Hummer H3, 2004 Land Rover Range Rover HSE, 2000 Jaguar S-Type and more.

In addition to the seized vehicles, state agency vehicles no longer used by the commonwealth from manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, GMC and more will be available for purchase.

All vehicles are available for public in-person inspection at the auction site beginning Friday, June 9, through Monday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon. Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Central Penn Auto Auction.”