NASCAR hauler trucks will parade through Harrisburg to mark Pocono 400

HARRISBURG — NASCAR race teams will make a pit stop in Harrisburg Thursday on their way to Pocono Raceway for this weekend’s Axalta Pocono 400.

A convoy of hauler trucks will gather at the Farm Show Complex at 10 a.m. for a parade to the state Capitol Building. The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30, and the trucks will depart for Pocono shortly after noon.

Fans are invited to visit the Farm Show Complex to watch the parade begin.

