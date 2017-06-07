Police arrest wanted man after finding him during a ‘check the welfare’ call
CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a wanted man after finding him during a welfare call.
Curtis Feggins, 59, had an outstanding arrest warrant in connection to a burglary at the Franklin Fire Station.
On June 5 at approximately 11:35 p.m., police came across Feggins during a check the welfare call at 1 Monticello Ct.
Feggins was taken into custody and transported to Franklin County Prison.
