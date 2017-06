× Police investigating act of vandalism at Lykens Golf Course

MILLERSBURG, Dauphin County — State police are investigating an act of vandalism that occurred over the weekend at the Lykens Golf Course.

Police say sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. on Sunday, someone illegally accessed golf carts and drove them around the course, damaging the carts and the grounds.

Anyone with information about the case should contact police at (717) 362-8700.