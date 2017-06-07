× Star Snacks recalls cashews due to potential presence of glass pieces inside packaging

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Star Snacks Co. is voluntarily recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt due to the potential presence of glass pieces, according to a release issued by the company.

The affected product was distributed in 8-oz. canisters.

The recall was initiated after the company received consumer reports of glass found in the product. There were not any reports of injuries at the time of the release. The product has been removed from store shelves.

The cashews were distributed to Aldi stores in 29 states, including Pennsylvania.

Customers that have purchased the product in question are urged not to consume this product and may return the product to their local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item. Consumers with questions may contact Star Snacks at (201) 882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com.