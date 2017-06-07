× Strasburg churches to hold vigil tonight in response to double murder-suicide

STRASBURG, Lancaster County — Seven Strasburg-area churches will host a vigil tonight in the aftermath of the deaths of a Strasburg Township woman and her two children.

The vigil will be held at Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road.

“We see this as a time of community healing,” Pastor John Meck told LancasterOnline.com Wednesday.

Lancaster County district attorney Craig Stedman said that Carola Arnau, 40, shot her 10-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son and then herself. Emergency personnel found them in a bedroom after responding to a fire call at their Strasburg Township home early Tuesday morning.

Tonight’s vigil will be held outside the church, weather permitting.

Seven Strasburg-area churches have organized the vigil along with Strasburg Mennonite Church: High View Church of God, Wesley United Methodist, First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, Victory Church’s Strasburg campus, Strasburg Assembly of God and St. Michaels Lutheran Church.