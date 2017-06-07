× This summer, local artists will turn Harrisburg into a duck destination

HARRISBURG — This summer, the state capital will be a real Duck Dynasty.

Starting on June 21, the city’s Downtown Improvement District will unveil this summer’s outdoor beautification exhibit, called Discover the Ducks Downtown.

Mimicking last year’s Dino-Mite summer program, Discover the Ducks Downtown will feature a flock of 15 fiberglass ducks designed and painted by local artists, coordinated through a partnership with Sprocket Mural Works.

The ducks will be on display through September at various downtown locations.

“We love projects that beautify our downtown and encourage people to get out and about and visit our shops, restaurants and businesses,” said Leigh Ann M. Urban, Director of Marketing & Duck Coordinator for the Downtown Improvement District, in a press release. “The ducks are great way to brighten up downtown for the summer.”

Several events will be held in conjunction with Discover the Ducks Downtown. To kick off the first day of summer, the Downtown Improvement District has teamed up with Kamionka Entertainment Group to host a Duck Race on Wednesday, June 21st at noon. Downtown businesses will have rubber ducks available for the public to purchase and the ducks will be floated down Walnut Street. The person whose duck crosses the finish line first will be awarded $1,000. Funds raised from this event will benefit the Harrisburg Fire Department.

A map and a list of the ducks will be available at www.DiscoverTheDucksDowntown.com.

If you’d like to sponsor a duck, please contact Leigh Ann M. Urban at LeighAnn@HarrisburgDID.com.

The event’s sponsors include Kamionka Entertainment Group, Strawberry Square and Penn National Insurance.