Traffic stop in Lebanon County leads to arrest on multiple charges for Virginia man

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — A traffic stop on I-81 led to an arrest on multiple charges for a Virginia man.

According to a police report of the incident, Dexter Williams, 28, of Portsmouth, VA, was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police for multiple traffic violations while traveling south on I-81 in East Hanover Township. During the stop, it was discovered that Williams was wanted on a non-extraditable warrant out of Virginia, and was to be considered armed and dangerous. He was also listed on probation out of North Carolina.

Williams gave police consent to search his vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Camry. During the search, police discovered a loaded Taurus revolver in the glove box, and two small baggies of marijuana and a digital scale elsewhere in the vehicle. Williams was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple summary traffic violations. He was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking and arraigned on $20,000 bail.