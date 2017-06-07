× Two separate incidents lead to arrests for 3 people by Lebanon County Drug Task Force

LEBANON — The Lebanon County Drug Task Force arrested three people for drug-related offenses on two incidents last Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, members of the task force recognized Kyle Hill, 25, of Palmyra, who was wanted in connection with an active bench warrant, as a passenger in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of North 12th Street. He was taken into custody and searched, when police discovered four bags of suspected crack cocaine.

The other occupants of the vehicle, Kaycee Lee Reist, 26, of Lebanon, and Eric L. Gildiner, 26, of Boca Raton, Fla., were questioned. At that time, according to the criminal complaint, police observed Reist crushing a glass smoking device used to ingest crack cocaine with her feet inside the car.

Reist and Gildiner were released with the intention of filing summary charges, while Hill was transported to the Lebanon County Central Booking Center, where he was charged with Possession with Intent nto Deliver Crack Cocaine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a bench warrant for a parole violation. He was moved to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The criminal complaint states that on the next night, while in the area of North 12th Street and Willow Street, members of the Drug Task Force spotted the same vehicle, again operated by Reist and occupied by Gildiner, who were engaging in a suspected drug transaction with a third unidentified individual, who left the area on foot.

Task force members followed the vehicle to the 300 block of North 20th Street, where it was parked. Officers approached the vehicle and observed both occupants smoking suspected crack cocaine inside it. When Reist spotted the officers approaching, she dropped the pipe on the driver side floor and began smashing it with her foot.

Reist and Gildiner were arrested and transported to the Lebanon County Central Booking Center. Reist was charged with two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of obstruction of governmental function or administration, two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of crack cocaine. Gildiner was charged with criminal conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Both were ordered held in the Lebanon County Correctional Faculty in lieu of $25,000 bail.