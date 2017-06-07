Vigil held for those who died in Lancaster County double murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRASBURG TWP., Pa. - Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday to remember a Lancaster County mother and two children who died in a murder-suicide.

Church communities in and around Strasburg Township got together to pray for the family.

According to officials, on Tuesday, Carola Arnau shot and killed her two children, 10-year-old Bella and 4-year-old Noah, and set the family home on fire before taking her own life.

The focus has turned to supporting the children’s father, Miguel Arnau.

“Miguel, your life has been a light, your family's lives have been lights every time I interacted with them,” Pastor Steve Crutchfield of Victory Church said.

Faith leaders and community members chose to remember the happier times they had with the Arnau family.

“They were just a beautiful family and Miguel has so much love even for his wife now even though this has happened and for his children,” Pastor Tom Myers, president of the Strasburg Ministerium, said.

The Arnau family was involved in several church communities, so it was fitting that seven different area churches led the vigil.

“Making sense of something this tragic is really almost impossible for us to do as human beings, because there's so many questions that we can't answer, the how's and the why’s and all of that, so we focus on bringing people's attention to Christ.”

Miguel Arnau had told Crutchfield that Bella had just turned 10 and was supposed to have her birthday party on Saturday. In a touching moment that had many on the verge of tears, the crowd responded by posthumously singing her ‘Happy Birthday.’