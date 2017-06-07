× York man shoots taser at officers head in attempt to avoid arrest

YORK, Pa — A York man is behind bars after shooting a taser near an officers head in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Adam Lenard Swan., 43, of York is charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest and Prohibited Acts after he was found by York City Police with drugs and shot a taser at an officers head, in attempt to avoid arrest.

York City Police were called to the 200 block of Hersh Avenue just after 3:40 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired according to a complaint and affidavit. Police arrived and watched Swan emerge from the side of a garage on the 200 block of West Jackson Street.

Swan refused a pat-down by officers, who could see a baggie with marijuana inside his hooded sweatshirt. When they tried to arrest Swan, he tried to escape and grabbed one of the officers tasers and proceeded to shoot it near the officers head.

Swan was taken into custody.

Police also discovered cocaine in Swan’s pocket, which he admitted to police he intended to sell the drugs.

Adam Swan is currently in York County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.