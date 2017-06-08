2 arrested in Harrisburg burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Police arrested two men in Harrisburg after they were caught burglarizing a business earlier this week.

Richard Rodriguez, 40, and Pedro Rivera, 37, both of Harrisburg, are each charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of instruments of a crime. Rivera is also charged with escape, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering and prowling at night time and public drunkenness.

Officers responded to Advanced Composite Products located along the 100 block of South 18th Street for a report of an active burglary just before midnight on June 4. Investigators searched the area–but couldn’t locate any suspects.

Police received another call reporting an active burglary at the same business during the early morning hours on June 5.

Authorities spotted two men leaving the building, wearing backpacks and carrying stolen items. Rodriguez was arrested and Rivera was apprehended after he attempted to flee. Both men were in possession of stolen items, police said.

They were arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison. Rivera’s bail was set at $35,000 and Rodriguez’s bail was set at $25,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.