Fatal crash closes I-81 North in Carlisle

CARLISLE — An automobile accident has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Carlisle, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

According to PennDOT, the accident occurred near Exit 47 (Hanover Street) and is blocking the right lane. I-81 North is closed from Exit 45 to Exit 49. Traffic is being detoured off I-81 North at Exit 45.

Reports on the police scanner say the crash involved a motorcycle and a tractor trailer. A Cumberland County 911 dispatcher told FOX43 that the coroner has been called to the scene.

I-81 North is expected to be closed in the area of the crash until about 8 p.m., according to PennDOT.

